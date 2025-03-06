"You can sell that on eBay" - When Joe Rogan quipped about Khalil Rountree Jr.'s bleeding nose during interview after vicious battle with Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira retained his light heavyweight title at UFC 307 with a fourth-round finish over a determined Khalil Rountree Jr. The fight was far more competitive than expected, with Rountree finding early success before Pereira’s power and precision took over.

Ad

Rountree’s speed and southpaw stance troubled the champion in the opening rounds, but Pereira gradually adjusted. By the third, the Brazilian was landing heavy shots, breaking Rountree down before finishing him against the fence in the fourth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the loss, Rountree earned massive respect from the crowd, who continued cheering him during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. The moment turned unexpectedly humorous when a large glob of blood suddenly poured from Rountree’s nose. As he wiped it away with a towel, Rogan, known for his quick wit, quipped:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You can sell that on eBay, that towel’s worth a lot of money now."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's witty comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Joe Rogan weighed in on potential roadblocks that delayed Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Joe Rogan once speculated that Alex Pereira delayed the title fight against Magomed Ankalaev due to the Russian’s trash talk.

Speaking on episode #2249 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan noted that Ankalaev’s long winning streak made him the rightful title contender but claimed Pereira was hesitant due to the Russian’s comments.

Ad

He suggested Pereira was deliberately making Ankalaev wait instead of granting him an immediate shot at the light heavyweight belt:

"So he's like at the top of the heap and has been waiting for a title shot for a long time. But he's been talking a lot of sh*t, and Alex doesn't like that he talks sh*t. Yeah, so he's like, 'F**k him. Make him wait.' And so, I think Alex just said that he's going to fight in March and that he's not going to fight Ankalaev."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:32:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.