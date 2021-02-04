"You go from groupie fan to fake professional fighter" - Floyd Mayweather roasts Jake Paul for boxing call out

Floyd Mayweather has put Jake Paul on notice by dedicating an entire Instagram post to the latter. Taking on social media, Mayweather wrote that Paul's two boxing matches were both exhibitions, referencing the YouTuber's statement that he would fight Floyd on his own terms.

Floyd Mayweather, who is undefeated in boxing, is set to fight Jake's brother Logan Paul. The fight will mark Mayweather's return to the boxing ring for the first time since his win over Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

In his Instagram post, Floyd Mayweather responded to Jake Paul's video about him. After initially announcing that he is open to multiple exhibition bouts after his fight against Logan Paul, Money Mayweather accused Jake Paul of getting a black trainer, wearing jewelry like black people, but refusing to be black.

Here is Floyd Mayweather's post against Jake Paul:

Floyd Mayweather was set to compete inside the ring against Logan Paul on the 20th of February. However, the fight has been postponed with a new date yet for the bout yet to be announced. The fight would've marked Logan's first fight against a professional boxer.

Mayweather previously stepped out of retirement for a bout against Conor McGregor. Mayweather would go on to beat the Irishman is one of the most most-hyped fights in the sport's history.

Jake Paul will be boxing Ben Askren for his next bout

Meanwhile, Jake Paul announced that his next fight will be against former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul will face the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion on the 17th of April and the fight has garnered a lot of attention.

Jake Paul is considered the favorite to win the fight against Funky, given the latter is not known for his striking but for his wrestling acumen. The last time Askren stepped inside the Octagon was against fellow grappler Demian Maia, to whom he lost in Singapore. Prior to that, Askren suffered losses to Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal. The latter has been helping Jake Paul train for his upcoming fight.