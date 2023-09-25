"You guys don't even try not to f*** your customers" - UFC champion Sean Strickland goes on a bizarre rant at U.S. retail brand Lowe's

Sean Strickland recently went on a bizarre rant at Lowe's, an American retail company that specializes in shop tools, appliances, building supplies, lighting, etc.

Strickland was seemingly unhappy with his recent visit to one of the outlets of the retail brand. The UFC middleweight champion took to Twitter and spoke about the tools being overpriced at Lowe's. Suggesting that this is why their stores are empty, he said:

"Lowes like how and fu*king why?! God you suck...this is why your stores are always empty."

In a tweet that followed, Sean Strickland took shots at the CEO of Lowe's and stated:

"I never want a business to fail but when the CEO of lowes walks into a home depot and ask why is home depot so busy it's because you guys don't even try not to fu*k your customers... alright I'm done..."

Sean Strickland then spoke about how the staff at Lowe's struggled to find the price of a 5-inch plywood that he wanted to buy and claimed to have googled the price of it to help the employees.

Jared Cannonier speaks on potential rematch against Sean Strickland

Following Sean Strickland's upset victory over Israel Adesanya, there has been a lot of speculation regarding who should fight for the title next. While many believe 'The Last Stylebender' would get an immediate rematch, Jared Cannonier, on the flipside, disagrees with the sentiment.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Jared Cannonier spoke about the future of the middleweight division in the UFC and said:

"Everybody saying that they should do the rematch with Israel [Adesanya] but I don't know what's in his contract, I don't know if he has a rematch clause in his contract and stuff like that for every title defense he has or what...The way he lost that fight, the fact he just came back from a rematch weighs heavy on his argument I'd say."

He added:

"I've already beaten the champ, I just beat the number-three ranked guy, you know what I mean? If you don't wanna give me the champ, give me the contender that would be du Plessis, right? Or give me Israel [Adesanya]."

