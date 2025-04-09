"You're missing who he really is" - When Joe Rogan explained why $400 million worth Kanye West is so successful

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan hosts the world's number-one podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan showered praise on singer and composer Kanye West and explained why the American is so successful and worth more than $400 million (via Forbes).

Rogan interviewed West in episode #1554 (October 2020) of his podcast, and according to him, he wanted to present the real West to his audience.

West has had his fair share of critics throughout the years, and people often don't like the way the singer thinks and speaks. According to Rogan, he didn't want West to go from one subject to another but rather wanted him to be fixated on the thing they were talking about.

Rogan spoke about his experience of interviewing West with Tom Green in November 2020:

"He talks sometimes in these streams where they don't end. He goes from one subject to the next subject and so I was curious as to like how i was gonna talk to him and I wanted to make sure that we can do it in a way where other people are gonna appreciate."

"There's a great value in the way he thinks and then if you get it in sound bites or you get it in some weird thing where he says something people get mad at him and they boom or something like that."

He added:

"Like you're missing who he really is, who he really is, is him all day it's not him in this 30-second chunk where you don't like what he said, guess what he probably doesn't like what he said either."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:08):

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski deserved to win the first bout with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has been one of the best champions in the UFC recently. The Australian made five successful title defenses before losing his title to Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski has lost three of his last four fights, two of which came against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

According to Rogan, he believes Volkanovski defeated Makhachev in the first fight. The first bout between the pair took place at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Speaking on the fight, Rogan said:

"When Volkanovski fought [against Makhachev] the first time and he was perfectly prepared, it was an amazing fight. I thought he won. I thought it was very close. I thought he won. I think round two was the difference. I could see round two going either way, but I gave it to Volk."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

