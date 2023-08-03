"You think all are cowards?" - When an enraged Dagestani fan attacked Conor McGregor at a presser in Russia

Conor McGregor is quite a polarizing figure. His personality makes him hard to be indifferent about; you either hate him or you love him. As a result, there have been numerous instances when McGregor has had encounters with the people he has offended in public.

One such instance happened back in 2019 when he was in Russia for an event. A Dagestani fan was seemingly offended by what 'The Notorious' had to say about his people and decided to throw a bottle at him, which was dodged by the former UFC lightweight champion.

It is worth noting that a lot was said in the build-up to Conor McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. 'The Notorious' did not hold back and made numerous comments about the Dagestani people, which seemed to have angered the fan who threw a bottle at him.

The fan was even heard questioning Conor McGregor as to why he insulted all the Dagestani people if he had a problem with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said:

"If you hate Khabib and his team, why do you say bad things about all people? All people, my father? My brother? You think all are cowards?"

Take a look at the video below:

Conor McGregor called out Justin Gaethje following his win over Dustin Poirier

While his potential fight against Michael Chandler seems to be falling apart, 'The Notorious' recently called out Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' was recently in action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in a highly anticipated rematch.

Justin Gaethje secured the win with an emphatic KO in the second round of the fight and also won the BMF title in the process. Following Gaethje's victory, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and called out 'The Highlight'.

McGregor called himself the "real BMF" and appeared to have moved on from a potential fight against Michael Chandler, he said:

"I'm the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I'm in it to launch shots, f**k chandler, you want it call for it"

In a tweet that followed, McGregor said:

"Justin, I'll slap you around"