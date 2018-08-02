Zach Zane praises BRAVE CF and welcomes Bubba Jenkins to the promotion

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 02 Aug 2018, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zane believes Jenkins will make a difference in the Featherweight division

What's the story?

Zach Zane, who had competed in Brave 13 in Belfast welcomed the latest signing of Bubba Jenkins made by Brave Combat Federation. He also praised the promotion for Connecting all countries and showing everyone that - We Are All One.

In case you didn't know...

Bubba Jenkins had accompanied Zach Zane during Brave 13 and was the cornerman during his fight against Decky Dalton. Zane had won the fight by unanimous decision against the hometown hero thereby winning his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation.

It's official! Top featherweight and 2011 NCAA Division Champion @BubbaJenkinsMMA has joined Brave Combat Federation. Welcome on board! #BraveCF



❤️ this to welcome him and comment who do you think he should fight on his debut? #BraveNation pic.twitter.com/YcMT4S6jb4 — BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) July 29, 2018

The heart of the matter

Zach Zane stated that "I am happy that Bubba Jenkins had signed with Brave Combat Federation, Jenkins will make a difference in the featherweight division". He added that Jenkins is a great striker and the wrestler which is crucial for an exciting matchup.

Jenkins had high raise for Brave Combat Federation and stated that the organization is led by visionaries who are mixed martial artists and students of martial arts, which is the reason why Brave is the fastest growing mixed martial arts organization in the world.

After the win, Zane is back in Hawaii and is resuming his training. The featherweight from Black House MMA has hinted that he will be looking forth to compete in Brave Combat Federation. "I am coming for the featherweight championship. I am ready to fight anyone and build up my profile to get to that level", added Zane.

What's next?

BRAVE 14 will be held at Morocco on 18th August 2018 marking the first-ever mixed martial art event hosted in Morocco. The fight night will take place at the Omnisport Indoor Sports Club in Tangier. The event will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.