Tristan Tate recently shared an emotional conversation he had with the daughter of an old Ukrainian man forced into the war. The Russian Federation, led by Vladimir Putin, launched a military operation against neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 over geopolitical differences. The conflict has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, and peace has not been established nineteen months on.

In a recent post on X [formerly Twitter], controversial influencer Tristan Tate shared screenshots of the chat he had with a Ukrainian woman. Tate’s post claims that she is the daughter of a 50-year-old man who was forced into the war by the Ukrainian government, and he is trying to collect $ 5,000 to buy a truck to fight in.

Expand Tweet

Tristan Tate wrote:

“A 50-year-old Ukrainian man in poor physical condition with no training was mobilised and sent to fight the Russians. He’s trying to get hold of 5,000 dollars to buy a Toyota truck to go fight in. His daughter messaged me, this was the conversation. I [redacted] hate this war.”

According to the screenshots, Tristan Tate tried to convince the older man’s daughter to accept a jail term instead of going into the war. He expressed frustration at the father having to collect money to buy a truck when the Ukrainian government has already received $75 billion from the USA to help their war effort:

“The Americans gave Ukraine 75 billion dollars!!!!! Zelensky and his friends are buying mansions, cocaine and h****rs. They cannot afford 5000 for your father to have a truck to go die in? Where is the money? Where?! He needs a stupid Toyota to go get himself killed. And the Ukrainian government has 75 billion of American money.”

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were recently released from house arrest

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, are known for their controversial opinions on the role of men and women in society and other sensitive issues.

The siblings had been under house arrest in Romania since December 2022. They have been accused of their alleged involvement in human trafficking, organized crime, and r*pe. However, the Bucharest court of appeal ruled that their house arrest was ‘disproportionately long’ and granted their release, pending trial.

Expand Tweet

The charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate are serious, and they will stand trial in October 2023. They could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years if found guilty.