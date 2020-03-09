Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk survive their historic UFC 248 clash with no significant injuries

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 248 saw a Strawweight battle between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk that is inarguably among the best MMA fights ever fought in history.

Both fighters left the Octagon bruised and bleeding, but as it turns out, they have come out of the epic battle with no significant harm, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Weili and Jedrzejczyk sustain no critical injury

The two went the distance for five rounds without giving each other even an inch of space. At no point did the fight slow down - the punches and kicks came hard and fast from both sides, keeping the T-Mobile Arena crowd and audience from around the world at the edge of their seats.

Around 400 successful strikes were exchanged, and Jedrzejczyk left the Octagon with a very-apparent swelling on her forehead, while Weili had her nose bleeding profusely.

In the end, the result came in favor of Weili by split decision, making her the still undisputed Strawweight Champion, but it takes away nothing from the show Jedrzejczyk put up. None of the fighters were present for the post-fight media conference, as both were rushed to a local Las Vegas hospital for immediate check-ups.

It was reported later that both were released after thorough inspection by physicians and none suffered any critical injury to their body.

Weili's manager Brian Butler wrote on Instagram about his client's medical update.

"Just back from the hospital. Zhang Weili back in her room and resting. No significant injuries and in good spirits. What a night."

Jedrzejczyk's team spoke to MMA Fighting about the proceedings she underwent at the hospital. It was reported that several tests and scans were completed, but all came back positive. She left the hospital in fine health on her own two feet.

Despite no serious repercussions coming out of the bruises, both are likely to be handed significant medical suspensions from NSAC and will be out of the Octagon for a while.