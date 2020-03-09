Zhang Weili, Joanna Jedrzejczyk receive Fight of the Night bonuses following epic UFC 248 clash

After UFC 248 came to an end, four deserving fighters walked away with bonuses for their performances on the night.

The Las Vegas event saw some really impressive action on Saturday night barring the headliner which was a huge let-down despite the hype leading up to it. While the fighters involved in the main event did not win any bonus, the ones that featured in the co-main event, as well as two other fights, did.

UFC 248 bonuses

The co-main event was a no-brainer for the 'Fight of the Night' award, as Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk engaged in one of the greatest fights in UFC history - one that would be remembered and talked about for years to come.

Their five-round battle for the Strawweight belt ended in a narrow split decision victory for Weili, who retained her title in the process. However, that takes nothing away from the efforts of Jedrzejczyk, who could have ended up as the winner on another night.

Both the fighters will receive $50,000 for putting up the best show of the night.

Meanwhile, one 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to Beneil Dariush for an epic second-round knockout win over Drakkar Klose, ending the latter's three-fight winning streak.

Sean O'Malley, returning to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus, also received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his clinical first-round TKO of Jose Quinonez in the prelims.

Both Dariush and O'Malley will go home $50,000 richer. This is also O'Malley's second post-fight bonus in the four fights he has been involved in, in the UFC.