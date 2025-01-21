3 best Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) alternatives to try after the US ban

Moontoon's Mobile Legends Bang Bang has recently been banned in the USA, keeping players in the region from logging in and progressing in the game. While the developers have assured the community that they are working to resolve the issue, we don't know if or when the game will return. Meanwhile, players can use this downtime to experiment with other games similar to Mobile Legends Bang Bang that are currently available in the USA.

This article lists some of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang alternatives that gamers can try in its absence.

Arena of Faith and other Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) alternatives

Similar to Mobile Legends Bang Bang, all the games mentioned in this list are Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, centered around third-person combat.

Additionally, all the games mentioned below can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users).

Trending

1) Brawl Stars

The gameplay of Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Brawl Stars is Supercell's Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game. The title has a versatile set of unique brawlers that can be upgraded and equipped with different gadgets to suit all play styles.

Although the game's graphics differ from MLBB, there are various similarities. For starters, the game includes team matches, where brawlers have specific roles to fulfill to lead the team to victory. Secondly, playable units in both games have unique skills and talents to keep the battles interesting.

Brawlers are classified into various categories in accordance with their skills. Some of these classes are the same as the ones seen in MLBB, like Assassin, Support, and tank.

Also read: Age Of Empires Mobile Preview - A mobile adaptation in work with a lot of heart and soul

2) Arena of Faith

A look at Arena of Faith gameplay (Image via SuperEsports)

Arena of Faith is similar to MLBB in many regards. In both games, players choose a unit from a versatile set of playable characters to engage in team battles. The aim during the matches is to destroy the enemy base while protecting your own. Furthermore, playable units in both games have the same six categories: Marksman, Mage, Fighter, Support, Tank, and Assassin.

The game has a few maps and characters with unique skill sets to further engage players in the gameplay. Moreover, the graphics of the game are also quite similar to Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Also read: 5 best Tower Defense mobile games

3) Battle Bay

High and low tides in Battle Bay (Image via Rovio game)

In Battle Bay, players use battleships and engage in real-time naval battles. During matches, many environmental factors will be at play, like high tides and bombs, and players need to sift through these conditions to lead their team to victory. Players can also customize and upgrade their battleships in Battle Bay to suit their playstyle.

Similarly to playable characters in MLBB, the battleships in Battle Bay have different roles and attacks. Additionally, both games feature dynamic gameplay in which environmental factors play a role.

Check out our other articles on mobile games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback