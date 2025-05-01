All new content in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update

Sunborn has released a new Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update on April 10, 2025. Commanders can partake in new time-limited events, recruit a new doll for their party, fight new bosses, and obtain a new outfit. The update also introduces Neural Helix system expansion for some dolls, a new formation system, an Extreme Calibration system, new settings for Auto Battle mode, and more.

Ad

Commanders can find all the new content featured in the latest Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium update.

Details about all the new content in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update

Here are the details about the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update:

New dolls and weapons

Ad

Trending

Escape from Cyborg brought a new Elite rarity Doll, Vector, to Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium. She deals Burn damage with her skills and belongs to the Support class. Vector can increase Burn damage and inflict Burn weakness on enemies and various debuffs.

The latest update also introduces three new GFL2 Exilium weapons to the title. Here is the list:

Banshee's Whisper: Elite rarity

Ksvec .45 ACP: Standard rarity

Retired Ksvec .45 ACP: Retired rarity

New outfits

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunborn has released new outfits for three GFL 2 Exilium characters, Vector and Colphne. Here is the list:

Vector: Vivi Sometimes Hides Her Molotovs

Vector: Molotov Bunny

Colphne: Silent Heart

Sunborn has also released orange-quality accessories for the first time in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update. Commanders can get them for Vector’s new outfit at a discounted price. After the discount, the accessories will be available at the same price as purple-quality accessories.

Ad

New events

Vector's Targeted Procurement (Image via Sunborn)

Here is the list of new events in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update:

Ad

Escape from Cyborg: It is the main event that will be available till May 21, 2025. Escape from Cyborg features event-themed stages, story, and game mode. Commanders can clear them to earn Collapse Pieces, Targeted Access Permissions, and Access Permissions.

It is the main event that will be available till May 21, 2025. Escape from Cyborg features event-themed stages, story, and game mode. Commanders can clear them to earn Collapse Pieces, Targeted Access Permissions, and Access Permissions. Rate-up events: The latest update features two characters and weapons at a boosted drop rate until May 21, 2025. Vector and Dushnevya will have a boosted drop rate on separate Targeted Procurement gacha pools. On the other hand, Banshee’s Whisper (Vector's Signature Weapon) and Eulogistic Verse (Dusnevya’s Signature Weapon) will have a boosted drop rate on separate Military Upgrade gacha pools.

The latest update features two characters and weapons at a boosted drop rate until May 21, 2025. Vector and Dushnevya will have a boosted drop rate on separate Targeted Procurement gacha pools. On the other hand, Banshee’s Whisper (Vector's Signature Weapon) and Eulogistic Verse (Dusnevya’s Signature Weapon) will have a boosted drop rate on separate Military Upgrade gacha pools. Unspoken Feelings: This event will be available till May 21, 2025. Commanders can complete the tasks featured in this event to obtain Colphne’s outfit, Silent Heart, as a reward.

This event will be available till May 21, 2025. Commanders can complete the tasks featured in this event to obtain Colphne’s outfit, Silent Heart, as a reward. New content for Boss Fights: Sunborn has added a new Challenge Tier 9 in the Ledyanaya Mogila in the Standard Battle. It will be available from May 5, 2025. Additionally, the developers have added a new boss, Blusphere in the Crossroad Challenge.

Ad

New features

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the list of new features in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update:

Neural Helix system expansion: Suborn expanded the Neural Helix system for four dolls: Qiongjiu, Ullrid, Makiatto, and Groza.

Suborn expanded the Neural Helix system for four dolls: Qiongjiu, Ullrid, Makiatto, and Groza. New Covenant and Archive: Sunborn has released a new Covenant and Archive for three characters: Vector, Dushnevya, and Groza.

Sunborn has released a new Covenant and Archive for three characters: Vector, Dushnevya, and Groza. New formation system: The Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update introduces a new formation system. It allows players to make multiple formation presets in the Formation Overview. They can quickly select and deploy their presets before starting the battle. Commanders can assign weapons for dolls, attachments, common keys, and other essential in-game items while editing their formation preset.

The Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update introduces a new formation system. It allows players to make multiple formation presets in the Formation Overview. They can quickly select and deploy their presets before starting the battle. Commanders can assign weapons for dolls, attachments, common keys, and other essential in-game items while editing their formation preset. New in Commission: Sunborn has added Regular Commissions and Journey Milestone in Commission. Regular Commissions allow Commanders to access the progress of the currently open periodic gameplay. On the other hand, Journey Milestone rewards Battle Decorations for completing specified milestones. They can exchange the decorations for Vector’s Molotov Bunny outfit, Fiery Eyes and Golden Pupils skin, and Exquisite Curio - Deichgraf in Glory Store.

Sunborn has added Regular Commissions and Journey Milestone in Commission. Regular Commissions allow Commanders to access the progress of the currently open periodic gameplay. On the other hand, Journey Milestone rewards Battle Decorations for completing specified milestones. They can exchange the decorations for Vector’s Molotov Bunny outfit, Fiery Eyes and Golden Pupils skin, and Exquisite Curio - Deichgraf in Glory Store. New in Public Area: Sunborn has added a new Curio Display in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update. Commanders can gather Curios to unlock Curio Gallery and earn Recollection Scores. One can obtain progress rewards when their Recollection Scores reach the specified value.

Ad

Also read: GFL 2 Exilium Stamina guide

Other new content in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update

Below is the list of other new content in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update:

A Select Doll to upgrade, feature in Supply Mission's Targeted Study game mode.

feature in Supply Mission's Targeted Study game mode. Automatic Action Sequence feature at the deployment screen. It allows Commanders to select the order of Doll’s actions during the auto-battle.

Overall Volume feature at the Sound menu.

New Extreme Calibration system. Commanders can upgrade their attachments after upgrading them to 100% using Targeting Calibration Chips with the system.

Target Practice gameplay in Combat Simulation game mode.

Chase Camera feature in Auto Battle. Commanders can access it from Settings > Other > Combat Settings > Chase Camera in Auto Battle .

. New Auto Battle setting. Players can now choose to use auto battle for their desired stages. One can access it from Settings > Other > Auto Battle Settings.

A new tab, Regular Gift Packs, is in the Quality Selection section of the in-game shop. The latest gift packs include Premium Selection α, Premium Selection β, Premium Selection γ, time-limited Free Package Weekly Joy Supply Box, and Time-Limited Package Targeted Gift Crate .

. New Classic Gift Box - Vivi Sometimes Hides Her Molotovs and Classic Outfit Box - Shining Reverse on Limited-Time Discount in Quality Selection.

Ad

Also read: Makiatto build in GFL 2 Exilium

That concludes our new content in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More