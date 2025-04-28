All Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes, explored

Netease Games recently released the Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes to help enhance the gameplay experience for the community. After a successful mobile launch on April 23, 2025, the supernatural open-world survival title received certain feedback regarding frame rates, graphics, sensitivity, and more. The developer was quick to address these issues and managed to launch some fixes within a week of the title's mobile launch.

The official X post revealed the changes coming with the Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes. This article lists all of them so that you'll know what to expect from the update.

All Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes: Everything you need to know

Netease Games has focused on gameplay enhancements with the Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes. Since the title launched recently on mobile devices, the developer has mostly focused on improving graphics and frame rate. However, they did include several other important adjustments.

Read on to explore everything about the Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes:

After receiving player feedback regarding frame rates and graphics quality, the developers did some rounds of optimization and testing, gradually enabling settings that allow high-end devices to freely adjust frame rates and graphics quality. However, this setting is still not available on mid and low-end devices. The developer understands that enabling both high frame rates and high graphics may cause your device to overheat, which could affect gameplay, and they are trying to optimize it.

Regarding the graphics quality issues reported by some Meta-Humans, the developer is urgently making adjustments and optimizations. This update includes improved textures, display accuracy, and enhanced rendering resolution. It has also enabled sharpness effects for certain devices.

Improved touch accuracy for combat buttons.

Optimized character movement sensitivity.

Enhanced custom settings for auto-sprint while mounted.

Adjusted the frequency of rainy weather in the Manibus (Novice) scenario.

Fixed an issue where Watcher Searchlights dropped abnormally.

Improved situations where interactions with certain facilities could cause freezing.

Fixed an issue where button transparency settings on mobile would reset abnormally after gliding.

Improved the display effects of model showcases on the Shop screen.

Fixed an issue where changing the resolution under default graphics settings and then resetting would not restore the resolution to its default value.

Fixed an issue where disabling the left-hand fire button could trigger automatic melee attacks.

Added new mobile settings: "Rotate Camera with ADS" and "Rotate Camera with OTS." These settings are enabled by default. When enabled, hold and drag this button to rotate the camera.

Fixed an issue where floating damage numbers displayed abnormally on mobile under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where browser redirection failed during community events.

Fixed an issue where holding and sliding the left fire button triggered unintended movement.

Fixed an abnormal grayish visual effect during sunny weather.

Once Human developers have optimized the game within five days of its mobile launch (Image via Netease Games)

These are the Once Human version 1.5.1 bug fixes that will optimize the game further to enhance your experience. Arriving within five days of the title's launch, this shows that the developer values community feedback and is eager to optimize the game in the best way possible.

