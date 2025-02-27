The Thermal Tower in Once Human is one of the most important buildings in the Way of Winter scenario, as it offers buffs to territories within its range. However, before you can construct it, you must unlock the Memetic associated with the Thermal Tower in the Building category. This becomes available in Phase II - Scattered Ash.

Ad

In this article, we have shared all the best upgrades you should be focusing on, once you have built the Thermal Tower in Once Human.

Best Thermal Tower upgrades to prioritize in Once Human

The upgrades that you should prioritize (Image via Starry Studio)

While the choice of upgrades can vary depending on the needs of your Hive, certain upgrades provide some fundamental benefits that will help you and your whole Hive survive the harsh winter. Here’s a recommended progression path to ensure optimal performance:

Ad

Trending

Tier 1 - Reactor upgrades (Early Priority)

Temperature Resistant Treatment Habitable Temperature Heat Spread

Tier 2 - Thermostatic cover enhancements

Ignium Chemistry Artificial Sun Tungsten Deposit

Tier 3 - Outer defense mechanisms

Full Combustion Cluster Effect Oil Exploration

Tier 4 - Radiator enhancements (Late-Game)

Wide-Area Radiation Tower Reinforcement Colossal Hunt

Read more: Once Human closed beta test for mobile: Schedule, available platforms, and more

How to build the Thermal Tower

Here's how you can build and use the Thermal Tower (Image via Starry Studio)

To build the Thermal Tower, players need to gather the following resources:

Ad

35x Aluminum Ingot

35x Steel Ingot

30x Metal Scraps

30x Electronic Parts

10x High Voltage Components

Each player can construct only one Thermal Tower, and it cannot be placed within an existing territory. Additionally, its maximum range must not overlap with another Thermal Tower’s coverage.

Also read: Once Human: How To Get The Flame Essence Deviant

How to use the Thermal Tower in Once Human

The Thermal Tower is a massive structure designed to regulate temperature in the surrounding area, creating suitable conditions for survivors. It provides powerful buffs within its radius, enhancing the effectiveness of all territories inside its range. You must invest a significant amount of materials into unlocking various technologies to maximize the tower's benefits.

Ad

You'll also have to coordinate with your Hive members to gather resources and upgrade the Tower efficiently.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback