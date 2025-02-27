  • home icon
Once Human: Best Thermal Tower upgrades to prioritize

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:33 IST
The upgrades that you should prioritize for the Thermal Tower (Image via Starry Studio)
The Thermal Tower is an essential building in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The Thermal Tower in Once Human is one of the most important buildings in the Way of Winter scenario, as it offers buffs to territories within its range. However, before you can construct it, you must unlock the Memetic associated with the Thermal Tower in the Building category. This becomes available in Phase II - Scattered Ash.

In this article, we have shared all the best upgrades you should be focusing on, once you have built the Thermal Tower in Once Human.

Best Thermal Tower upgrades to prioritize in Once Human

The upgrades that you should prioritize (Image via Starry Studio)
The upgrades that you should prioritize (Image via Starry Studio)

While the choice of upgrades can vary depending on the needs of your Hive, certain upgrades provide some fundamental benefits that will help you and your whole Hive survive the harsh winter. Here’s a recommended progression path to ensure optimal performance:

Tier 1 - Reactor upgrades (Early Priority)

  1. Temperature Resistant Treatment
  2. Habitable Temperature
  3. Heat Spread

Tier 2 - Thermostatic cover enhancements

  1. Ignium Chemistry
  2. Artificial Sun
  3. Tungsten Deposit

Tier 3 - Outer defense mechanisms

  1. Full Combustion
  2. Cluster Effect
  3. Oil Exploration

Tier 4 - Radiator enhancements (Late-Game)

  1. Wide-Area Radiation
  2. Tower Reinforcement
  3. Colossal Hunt

How to build the Thermal Tower

Here&#039;s how you can build and use the Thermal Tower (Image via Starry Studio)
Here's how you can build and use the Thermal Tower (Image via Starry Studio)

To build the Thermal Tower, players need to gather the following resources:

  • 35x Aluminum Ingot
  • 35x Steel Ingot
  • 30x Metal Scraps
  • 30x Electronic Parts
  • 10x High Voltage Components

Each player can construct only one Thermal Tower, and it cannot be placed within an existing territory. Additionally, its maximum range must not overlap with another Thermal Tower’s coverage.

How to use the Thermal Tower in Once Human

The Thermal Tower is a massive structure designed to regulate temperature in the surrounding area, creating suitable conditions for survivors. It provides powerful buffs within its radius, enhancing the effectiveness of all territories inside its range. You must invest a significant amount of materials into unlocking various technologies to maximize the tower's benefits.

You'll also have to coordinate with your Hive members to gather resources and upgrade the Tower efficiently.

