Once Human: How to get the Party Monkey Deviant

Party Monkey Deviant in Once Human is one of the friendly deviants you can find and bring to your base. This deviant falls under the category of Gadget Deviants which can help you by producing materials essential for crafting special items. To get this Deviant, you must locate and complete Production Facility events.
Once you get it, place it in your base to activate its abilities. In this guide, we share everything you need to know to get the Party Monkey Deviant in Once Human.
Where to find the party Monkey Deviant in Once Human?
The Party Monkey Deviant can be acquired by completing a Production Facility event at a workshop location within an industrial settlement. Production Facilities are marked with a unique icon on the map, making them easy to locate.
These facilities are found in the following industrial settlements:
- Eastern Railway Junction
- Furnace Lair
- Refinery Pollution Plant
- Blackfell Oil Fields
- Sunshine Farm
- Rippleby Market
To initiate the Production Facility event, you will need a Refinery Access Card. This card can typically be found within the settlement where the workshop is located. It may also drop from elite enemies in the area.
Once you have the Refinery Access Card, interact with the workshop to view the possible rewards, including the Party Monkey Deviant. Activating the event will trigger waves of enemies attempting to destroy the workshop.
The event requires you to protect the facility for a set duration against enemy waves. Make sure you're well-prepared with an inventory full of ammunition and strong weapons. Explosives and portable turrets can provide extra firepower, especially if you are playing solo.
Once the event is successfully completed, interact with the workshop again. You will receive a variety of rewards, including the Party Monkey Deviant, Premium Fuel, Acid, Stardust Source, and additional crafting materials.
