  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Once Human: How to get the Party Monkey Deviant

Once Human: How to get the Party Monkey Deviant

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 30, 2025 18:23 IST
Party Monkey is quite useful if used right (Image via NetEase)
Party Monkey is quite useful if used right (Image via NetEase)

Party Monkey Deviant in Once Human is one of the friendly deviants you can find and bring to your base. This deviant falls under the category of Gadget Deviants which can help you by producing materials essential for crafting special items. To get this Deviant, you must locate and complete Production Facility events.

Once you get it, place it in your base to activate its abilities. In this guide, we share everything you need to know to get the Party Monkey Deviant in Once Human.

Where to find the party Monkey Deviant in Once Human?

Complete the Production Facility Events to get the deviant (Image via NetEase Games)
Complete the Production Facility Events to get the deviant (Image via NetEase Games)

The Party Monkey Deviant can be acquired by completing a Production Facility event at a workshop location within an industrial settlement. Production Facilities are marked with a unique icon on the map, making them easy to locate.

also-read-trending Trending

Read more: Once Human Meta Bounty system, explained

These facilities are found in the following industrial settlements:

  • Eastern Railway Junction
  • Furnace Lair
  • Refinery Pollution Plant
  • Blackfell Oil Fields
  • Sunshine Farm
  • Rippleby Market

To initiate the Production Facility event, you will need a Refinery Access Card. This card can typically be found within the settlement where the workshop is located. It may also drop from elite enemies in the area.

Once you have the Refinery Access Card, interact with the workshop to view the possible rewards, including the Party Monkey Deviant. Activating the event will trigger waves of enemies attempting to destroy the workshop.

Party Monkey is part of the new update (Image via NetEase)
Party Monkey is part of the new update (Image via NetEase)

The event requires you to protect the facility for a set duration against enemy waves. Make sure you're well-prepared with an inventory full of ammunition and strong weapons. Explosives and portable turrets can provide extra firepower, especially if you are playing solo.

Also read: Once Human: How does the Vision Wheel work?

Once the event is successfully completed, interact with the workshop again. You will receive a variety of rewards, including the Party Monkey Deviant, Premium Fuel, Acid, Stardust Source, and additional crafting materials.

Read more articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी