Once Human: All new Cradle Override effects in patch 1.4

Once Human players have access to amazing Cradle Override effects, which are passive buffs that can give game-changing power in the right moments. The title's patch 1.4 introduces a wide selection of these effects, and while we don’t know if they will have specific unlock costs or tiers, we do have a complete list of them. Whether you want to give your Deviations more Deviant Power, get more damage for specific guns, or enhance elemental damage, there is something for everyone.

What makes the Cradle Override effects interesting is that some of them are slightly generic. This is in contrast to other new abilities in Once Human like Unstable Bomber, which are focused on specific playstyles.

With that said, here’s what’s coming for you in patch 1.4.

What new Cradle Override effects are coming with Once Human patch 1.4?

Many new Cradle Override effects have been introduced in Once Human patch 1.4. These abilities are, for those still new to the game, powerful passive effects that are unlocked over the course of the main story. While yhey amplify and improve your abilities in a wide variety of ways, you need available nodes to use them.

The wilderness can get a bit safer with these powerful new passives (Image via NetEase)

For each Cradle Node you have, you can slot in another Cradle Override. However, the challenge of “which ones to equip” becomes just a bit harder, thanks to these incredible new selections.

Cradle Override Effect Ability Description Resilience When your Sanity is below 30%, DMG received from Deviants is reduced by 30%. Chaotic Thoughts When you have a Whim due to low Sanity, DMG Reduction against Deviants +10% and DMG against Deviants +10%. Bounce Rampage After triggering a bounce, Bounce DMG +5% for 15s. Up to 5 stacks. Brawl Boost After dealing Melee DMG, gain DMG Reduction +5% and Roll Speed +5% for 6s, up to 5 stacks. Effect ends when you switch weapons. Anti-Phase When using sniper rifles, SMGs, or cross-bows, DMG +15% with an additional 100% DMG against Super Anomaly-Phase. Deviant Energy Defense Summoning or handling Deviations grants a shield equal to 30% of max HP. While the shield is active, Weapon DMG Reduction and Status DMG Reduction +10%. Cooldown: 30s. Steady Hand When you have a buff, Weapon DMG +10% and Weakspot DMG +25%. Invincible Strike After dealing Weakspot DMG, Shrapnel DMG +2.5% and Shrapnel Crit DMG +3.5% for 6s, up to 10 stacks. When fully stacked, Shrapnel DMG loss due to distance -50%. Bounty Hunter Attack +2% upon initially marking a target and Weakspot DMG +5% upon renewing the mark for 8s, up to 5 stacks. Effect is removed after switching weapons. Rapid Aid Medicine usage cooldown -30%. When HP is below 40%, medicine usage speed +30% and medicine healing effect +15%. Marked Strike Weakspot DMG +20% against targets marked with The Bull's Eye. Explosives Bonus After triggering Unstable Bomber, Unstable Bomber DMG +5% for 8s, up to 5 stacks. Anti-Coherence When using Pistols, light machine guns, or melee weapons, DMG +15% with an additional 100% DMG against Super Anomaly-Coherence. Tactical Combo Weapon DMG +15% for 4s after switching weapons or reloading. Deadly Combo After triggering bullet effects (Bounce/Shrapnel), bullet effect DMG +25% for 4s. Extreme Freezing When dealing Frost Elemental DMG, Frost Vortex DMG +2.5%, and inflict Deviants with 3% Slowdown for 8s, up to 10 stacks. Freezes targets when fully stacked, up to 1 time per target. Heavy Strike Fortress Warfare range +50%. After activating Fortress Warfare, Weapon DMG +25% for 8s. Effect is removed after switching weapons. Energy Surge Every 8 seconds at night (9pm-3am) Deviations recover 1 Deviant Power) Robust When you perform a Light Attack, Melee DMG +5%. When you perform a Heavy Attack, Melee DMG +10%. Each effect stacks up to 25% and lasts for 8s. Fast Pursuit Upon triggering Fast Gunner, gain one of the following at random: Attack +3%, Crit Rate +3% or Crit DMG +8% for 12s. Up to 5 stacks. Effect is removed after switching weapons. Anti-Void When using rifles, shotguns, or heavy weapons, DMG +15%, with an additional 100% DMG against Super Anomaly-Void. Status Enhancement Status DMG +15% for 3s after hitting a Weakspot. Elemental Sense After dealing Elemental DMG, the corresponding Element's DMG +25% for 4s. Blazing Detonation When inflicting Burn on a unit that already has Burn, immediately deal one instance of Burn DMG (Cooldown: 3s) and gain Burn DMG +5% for 15s. Transient Impact Dealing Power Surge DMG grants Power Surge DMG +2.5% for 6s, up to 10 stacks.

While we don’t know which Cradle Override effects will become part of the meta, there are a few that really stand out. Status Enhancement granting +15% Status Damage for 3s after hitting a weakspot could be devastating on the right weapon.

You can also get a bit tankier when using your Deviations, thanks to Deviant Energy Defense. Not only do you get a health bubble, but you also get Weapon DMG Reduction and Status DMG Reduction, and it’s only a decent 30s cooldown.

Speaking of defensive Cradle Overrides, Resilience gives 30% damage reduction from Deviants when your Sanity is lower than 30%, which could really come in handy. Another noteworthy option is Rapid Aid, which lowers your Medicine usage cooldown, and gets better when you’re under 40% health. Then, medicine usage speed goes up by +30% and medicine healing effects are increased by +15%.

