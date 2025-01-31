Once Human: How To Get The Flame Essence Deviant

The Flame Essence Deviant in Once Human is one of the friendly deviants. This is a utility deviant, which means, it won’t be assisting you in combat, but it will improve the efficiency of your base’s production lines. If you keep it in a good mood, its effect will improve.

This guide covers everything you will need to know about getting the Flame Essence Deviant in Once Human.

How to find and get the Flame Essence Deviant in Once Human

You can find the Deviant in the Hearst Industries settlement (Image via Starry Studio)

Hearst Industries

The Flame Essence Deviant can first be located in the Hearst Industries settlement, which lies to the northeast of Meyer’s Market. Look towards the northern section of the settlement, where a large container is positioned at the center. Inside, you might discover the Flame Essence Deviant waiting for you.

Coordinates: 6077, -5995

If you cannot find the deviant, try using a teleportation tower to switch your world and return to the settlement to check again.

Sutherland Chemical Plant

Another potential spawn point is near the Sutherland Chemical Plant, located just west of Hearst Industries. In the middle of the settlement, you’ll come across a conveyor belt leading into a building. Follow it, and you should find the Flame Essence Deviant floating in the vicinity.

Coordinates: 4984, -6191

Although there may be other locations, these two are the earliest and most accessible spots where you can capture the Flame Essence Deviant. Exploring industrial settlements will increase your chances of finding this rare deviant.

How to take care of the Flame Essence Deviant in Once Human

You will need to take care of the Deviant to use it at optimal state (Image via Starry Studio)

The Flame Essence Deviant serves as a valuable companion for your base, particularly when utilizing furnaces. It increases the production speed of materials crafted in any furnace. Acquiring at least one Flame Essence Deviant will significantly boost your crafting efficiency.

To optimize the power and mood of the Flame Essence Deviant, ensure its Securement Unit is placed in an environment that matches its preferences. This will help boost its regeneration and performance, allowing it to operate at its full potential.

This friendly deviant, as well as others, enjoy the following things:

Colored Lighting: To further the mood of your deviants, consider installing Colored Lights in their Securement Unit. These can be unlocked by building Circular Lights through the Furniture Menu under Basic Furniture II in your Memetics Cradle .

To further the mood of your deviants, consider installing Colored Lights in their Securement Unit. These can be unlocked by building Circular Lights through the under in your . Toys: To provide additional comforts for your deviants, you can acquire Toys either by purchasing the Furniture Formula from the Season Shop or finding them during exploration.

To provide additional comforts for your deviants, you can acquire Toys either by purchasing the Furniture Formula from the or finding them during exploration. Electricity: Ensure that the Flame Essence Deviant has access to power by connecting its Securement Unit to a nearby Power Facility. A Solar Generator is a good starting option, which can be unlocked through Logistics in the Memetics Cradle.

