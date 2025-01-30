Lunar Whispers in Once Human is a special currency that you can find during the Lunar Oracle event. These whispers enhance the rewards obtained from Oracle Crates, which are special event crates that feature some event-specific items, materials, and Deviants. However, keep in mind that Lunar Whispers are time-sensitive and expire two hours after acquisition.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about finding the Lunar Whispers in Once Human.

How to get Lunar Whispers in Once Human

Defeat Lunar enemies to get the Whispers (Image via NetEase)

Eliminating enemies

Trending

Lunar Whispers can be collected through multiple activities during the Lunar Oracle event. The most effective method is killing Deviants. Standard Deviants frequently drop Lunar Whispers when defeated. Destroying Morphic Crates, which sometimes spawn Deviants, can also yield additional whispers.

Read more: Once Human Meta Bounty system, explained

For the fastest accumulation, target areas with high Deviant density, where enemies respawn quickly. Elites drop a greater quantity of Lunar Whispers compared to standard Deviants. They are typically found guarding Oracle Crates, so if you find one, try to look for the Crate too.

Gathering resources

Performing activities such as chopping down trees, mining ores, and skinning animals can occasionally grant Lunar Whispers. While this is not the fastest farming method, it can help you gather some extra whispers.

In some instances, resource gathering can cause waves of Deviants to spawn. This is more of a boon than a curse. Kill the wave, and you will get some extra Lunar Whispers.

How to use Lunar Whispers in Once Human

Use the whispers to improve your rewards (Image via NetEase)

Improving Oracle Crates

Use Lunar Whispers to improve the rewards of Oracle Crates. These crates are usually found within settlements during the Lunar Oracle event.

Items inside these crates include Lunar-themed equipment modifications, exclusive crafting formulas, unique animals and skins, and Lunar Oracle Morphed Deviations, which grant additional bonuses.

Also read: Once Human: How does the Vision Wheel work?

Keep in mind, that players with lower HP accumulate Lunar Whispers faster. However, death results in losing a portion of collected whispers, depending on the Sanity level. Lower Sanity causes greater losses upon death.

What is the Lunar Oracle in Once Human?

The Lunar Oracle is a limited-time event occurring in Scenarios marked with the Visional: Lunacy tag. It is active between 21:00 and 03:00 in-game time (approximately 15 minutes in real-time). The event features a red moon over Nalcott, increasing enemy aggression and opportunities for loot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback