EA FC Mobile's latest Code Neon event has brought significant changes to the game, and the EA FC Mobile Division Rivals mode is at the heart of these updates. Whether you’re climbing from Amateur or battling it out at FC Champion level, the revamped Division Rivals rewards promise to make the grind more exciting and rewarding.

This article takes a closer look at the new rank rewards, updated store packs, and additional features introduced with the Code Neon launch..

EA FC Mobile Division Rivals overhaul: Updated Rank rewards

One of the most significant updates with the Code Neon launch is the overhaul of EA FC Mobile Division Rivals. Players can now aim for higher tiers and claim improved rank rewards.

Each rank from Amateur all the way to FC Champion has its own set of prizes, including exclusive Code Neon players (98–107 OVR), special packs, and rank-up items.

This shift not only incentivizes players to climb the ladder but also makes each division more meaningful in terms of progression. Following are the updated end-of-round rewards concerning player ranks:

Amateur - 98 to 107 Code Neon player

- 98 to 107 Code Neon player Pro - 99 to 107 Code Neon player

- 99 to 107 Code Neon player World Class - 100 to 107 Code Neon player

- 100 to 107 Code Neon player Legendary III - 2 X Universal Rank-up Mascherano

- 2 X Universal Rank-up Mascherano Legendary II - 3 X Universal Rank-up Mascherano

- 3 X Universal Rank-up Mascherano Legendary I - 101 to 107 Code Neon player

- 101 to 107 Code Neon player FC Champion - 102 to 107 Code Neon player

Alongside the rank rewards, the Division Rivals Store has received a noteworthy refresh. Packs now offer a wider range of potential Code Neon player OVRs, allowing players to acquire strong additions for their squads.

These packs typically require the use of division-specific points or tokens earned from matches and rank achievements. As a result, players who regularly engage in Division Rivals will find more avenues to strengthen their teams with top-tier talent.

Additional EA FC Mobile Code Neon Updates

While the EA FC Mobile Division Rivals updates are a highlight, the Code Neon event also introduced several other quality-of-life improvements and features, as followed:

New Daily Tasks

Find Friends by UID

Shorter Time for End of Season League Rewards

Security Report Confirmation Messages

The EA FC Mobile Division Rivals overhaul under the Code Neon event injects new energy into one of EA FC Mobile’s most popular PvP modes.

By offering a more diverse set of rewards at every rank and introducing updated store packs, EA Sports ensures that every match matters. Whether you’re an Amateur player seeking gradual progression or an FC Champion eyeing the top-tier Code Neon players, these changes offer something for everyone.

Coupled with the event’s additional updates, like new daily tasks and a faster league rewards system, Code Neon marks a significant leap forward in making EA FC Mobile more rewarding, competitive, and enjoyable than ever before.

