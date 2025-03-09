EA FC Mobile Code Neon Exchanges: Conditions, rewards, and other details

EA Sports has just launched a brand-new event in EA FC Mobile Code Neon. This event is the first of its kind in the game’s history, coming hot on the heels of TOTY 25. Code Neon introduces a fresh set of challenges and rewards that will captivate mobile gamers worldwide.

Ad

One of the most exciting segments of this event is the Exchanges section, which allows players to trade in specific player cards for elite rewards. Modeled after the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) from the PC version, Code Neon Exchanges require strategic planning and careful management of resources.

The EA FC Mobile Code Neon event features four distinct exchange opportunities, each offering valuable rewards for those willing to put in the effort. Here’s everything you need to know about the Code Neon Exchanges.

Ad

Trending

What are the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Exchanges?

EA FC Mobile Code Neon Exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

In the EA FC Mobile Code Neon event, the Exchanges section offers players the chance to secure elite Code Neon rewards by sacrificing designated player cards.

Ad

Instead of earning cards directly through gameplay, you must complete the following conditions and use the accumulated resources to claim your desired cards.

1) Mascherano Exchange

Reward: 1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank Up Mascherano (CDM)

1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank Up Mascherano (CDM) Conditions: Submit player cards with 80+ OVR; ensure the total OVR is 450 or higher (including any OVR boosted by rank-ups).

Submit player cards with 80+ OVR; ensure the total OVR is 450 or higher (including any OVR boosted by rank-ups). Limit: 2 exchanges per day.

2) Daily Bonus Exchange

Reward: 1 random player between 80–98 OVR

1 random player between 80–98 OVR Conditions: Submit 1 x 70+ OVR player.

Submit 1 x 70+ OVR player. Limit: 1 exchange per day.

Ad

3) Code Neon Player x2 Exchange

Reward: 2 x Code Neon players between 98–107 OVR

2 x Code Neon players between 98–107 OVR Conditions: Submit 3 x 98+ OVR players, 3 x 90+ OVR players, and 5 x 85+ OVR players.

Submit 3 x 98+ OVR players, 3 x 90+ OVR players, and 5 x 85+ OVR players. Limit: 5 exchanges per day.

4) Limited Exchange

Reward: 3 x Code Neon players between 98–107 OVR

3 x Code Neon players between 98–107 OVR Conditions: Submit 4 x TOTY players between 98–103 OVR.

Submit 4 x TOTY players between 98–103 OVR. Limit: 1 exchange per day.

Before engaging in any exchange, it is crucial to understand that the training levels of fodder players used in these exchanges cannot be carried forward.

Ad

EA FC Mobile Code Neon Player x2 Exchange (Image via EA Sports)

This means you should perform training transfers on your cards before including them in an exchange to avoid losing valuable progress. Furthermore, once a player card is used as fodder in an exchange, it cannot be reclaimed.

Ad

Therefore, careful evaluation of your squad and strategic planning of your resource allocation are essential to maximize rewards during this Code Neon event.

With daily limits in place, you must also plan your exchanges strategically to capitalize on your opportunities. Thus, EA FC Mobile Code Neon Exchanges are an excellent way to boost your roster with elite players and rewards.

With top-tier players like Maradona, Moore, Goretzka, Oshimen and more, Code Neon is set to be a game-changer in EA FC Mobile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback