Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 18, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links granting rewards on March 18, 2025. Moon Active has shared two on the title’s Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading Group, and another on Instagram. You can get 50 spins from each link for a total of 200. It should be noted that none of the links offers coins upon redemption.
This article lists all the links working on March 18, 2025, and a guide to claiming freebies from them.
A list of all the active Coin Master links for March 18, 2025
Here is a list of all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master upon redemption on March 18, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/RmQvxA - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/TYFgtJ - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/VWAyPU - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/bjiopa - 50 spins
How to claim free spins from daily Coin Master links (March 18, 2025)
Here are the steps you must follow to get free spins from Moon Active's links on March 18, 2025:
- Activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS phone.
- Install the latest Coin Master update via your device’s respective app store (if there’s any).
- Click on an active link listed above. This will open the game. The app will load files and resources for a few seconds.
- After this is done, the screen will display a dialog box containing the number of spins you will get from the link and a green Collect button.
- Get all freebies from the link by clicking on the Collect button.
Note that the links listed above have a short validity period, expiring after three days. Use them as soon as possible to claim all freebies.
Additionally, you can only use each link once per account.
Check our other game-related articles below: