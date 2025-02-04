Coin Master Pets: Everything you need to know

Coin Master Pets provide various buffs to players through their skills. They help increase loot amounts from raiding as well as attacking and help defend your landmarks. There are three pets; you can get one for free, and the other two require completing their corresponding card collections. You can also equip outfits for them, buffing the potency of their skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pets in Coin Master.

Coin Master Pets: Skills and how to unlock

The three Coin Master Pets are Foxy, Tiger, and Rhino. Here are their details and how to unlock them:

1) Foxy

Foxy in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Foxy is the first Pet you will unlock in the title. Its skill increases the rewards you receive from raiding other villages. While raiding, you will get four spots that contain coins or chests. You can dig three spots, but if you’ve activated Foxy, it will dig the fourth spot, helping you obtain extra coins.

Trending

You can unlock Foxy in Coin Master upon reaching village level 4.

2) Tiger

Tiger in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Tiger is another Coin Master Pet whose skill increases the rewards from attacking other villages. You can attack the villages only once, but if you’ve activated Tiger, it will attack again, helping you obtain extra coins.

You can unlock Tiger by collecting all Coin Master cards in the Beasts collection set. Completing the set requires collecting nine animal-themed cards, ranging from 1-star to 5-star rarity.

Here is the list:

Reel Guardian (1-star)

Emu (1-star)

Snoozy Camel (1-star)

Mighty Eagle (2-star)

MC Buffalo (2-star)

Ocean King (3-star)

Asian Elephant (3-star)

El Tiger (4-star)

Mighty Lion (5-star)

3) Rhino

Rhino in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Rhino is another Coin Master Pet whose skill helps you defend your village from attacks. It has a certain percentage chance of blocking an attack, which increases as it levels up. At level 1, Rhino has a 10% chance of blocking attacks, which can be increased by upgrading it.

You must complete the Creatures card set to unlock Rhino in Coin Master. Like Beasts, this set contains nine cards, ranging from 1-star to 5-star rarity.

Here is the list:

Coin Gatherer (1-star)

Blue Beak (1-star)

Dino (2-star)

Moon Crawler (2-star)

Greedy Dagon (2-star)

Ghost Dog (2-star)

Lady Truffle (3-star)

Chinese Dragon (4-star)

Fire Bird (5-star)

Using Pets in Coin Master

Enter the Pets screen by clicking the Pet on the main screen (Image via Moon Active)

Enter the Pets screen by clicking the activated Pet on the main screen. You can increase the Pet’s skills, activate them, and equip outfits in the menu.

To activate a Coin Master Pet and use its skill, you must give them Pet Food. The title grants one Pet Food for free daily. Additional Pet Food can be purchased at the in-app store with real money. Alternatively, you can farm them in-game by completing missions, playing events, spinning the slot machine, and opening chests.

Each food activates a Pet for four hours, and you can feed it as much as you want. You can use only one Pet up to village level 139. Upon reaching level 140, you will unlock the Pet Crew feature that allows activating all Pets simultaneously.

Upgrading Pets in Coin Master

You can use Pet XP to upgrade Pets (Image via Moon Active)

You can upgrade each Coin Master Pet using Pet XP to increase their skill potency. Upgrading Foxy increases the amount of extra coins from raids, Tiger increases the amount of extra coins from attacks, and Rhino increases the chance of it blocking an attack. There are several ways to earn Pet XP in Coin Master.

Here is the list:

Feeding them

Activating and using their skills

Building or fixing village items

Purchasing at the in-app store

Opening chests

Everything about Coin Master Pet Outfits

Outfits enhance the skills of each Pet (Image via Moon Active)

You will unlock the Coin Master Pet outfit feature upon reaching village level 210. Once its unlocked, you can enter the Closet in the Pets screen to equip outfits.

There are four outfit sets: Charmed, Space, Viking, and Ninja. They range from the lowest Uncommon, Common, Rare, and Epic to the highest Legendary rarity. Each outfit set contains four items: Shoes, a Shirt, a Ring, a Collar, a Mask, and a Hat.

All outfit sets buff Raid, Attack, and Protect percentages based on the Pet. Equipping Foxy with an outfit buffs the raid, Tiger buffs the attack, and Rhino buffs the Protect. Higher rarity outfits grant higher bonuses to Pets.

How to get new outfits in Coin Master

You can get new outfits by completing village levels (Image via Moon Active)

After unlocking the feature, you can get new Pet outfits as a level-up reward for completing every village level. Each village level grants a random item from an outfit set of a specific rarity. For instance, completing village level 270 grants a random item from the Uncommon rarity outfit set. Every item has a different drop rate, which remains constant across all rarities.

The table below shows the details:

Outfit set Item Probability (for Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarity outfit sets) Charmed Shoes 6.90% Shirt 6.33% Ring 5.75% Collar 5.18% Mask 4.03% Hat 0.58% Space Shoes 6.33% Shirt 6.75% Ring 5.18% Collar 4.60% Mask 4.03% Hat 2.88% Viking Shoes 3.33% Shirt 3.03% Ring 2.73% Collar 2.42% Mask 2.12% Hat 1.51% Ninja Shoes 6.33% Shirt 5.75% Ring 5.18% Collar 4.60% Mask 4.03% Hat 1.44%

You can upgrade lower-rarity outfits to higher ones by obtaining their dupes. The process requires Gems and two to five dupes based on the item and its rarity.

Check out our other game-related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback