Moon Active, the developers of Coin Master, has reportedly laid off about a dozen employees. Most of them were from Israel, as reported by CTech. This seemed unexpected since Coin Master is a commercially successful game that has earned around $1.2 billion annually since 2020. The studio is also known for developing popular mobile games, like Family Island and Zen Match.

This article will detail what we know about why Moon Active reportedly laid off a dozen employees despite having successful titles under their belt.

Why did Moon Active lay off dozens of employees?

Expand Tweet

Trending

The company seems to have a purpose behind laying off several employees despite creating many financially successful mobile game titles. It appears they did so to restructure their organization after going through a period of rapid growth. Here’s what they had to say regarding their new organizational restructuring:

"The company has grown significantly in recent years, completing several mergers and acquisitions, and ended 2024 with record revenues exceeding $2 billion. In the first quarter of 2025, an organizational restructuring was implemented to align the company’s structure with its strategy."

While we do not have an answer yet regarding the specific number of layoffs reported by CTech, it seems that their offices in Israel faced most of the brunt. However, we believe these layoffs happened across all their offices globally in locations like Kyiv, Romania, Lithuania, and Belarus. This company has a total employee count of around 2,500.

The future of Moon Active games

We don't expect these layoffs to hamper game development (Image via Moon Active)

There is no reason to believe that these layoffs will detrimentally impact the development of any of their games. The developer has four major games to their name - Coin Master, Family Island, Zen Match, and Travel Town.

As such, players should expect no drop in the quality of content being introduced to these games. We believe this organizational restructuring will prove to be beneficial in streamlining their game development process.

This company had a valuation of $5 billion in 2021 after it raised $300 million through its funding rounds. They also acquired the Turkish studio, Good Job Games, which was working on the mobile game, Zen Match, for around $100-$150 million in December 2022.

Here are other articles related to Coin Master you might be interested in:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback