  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 28, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 28, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:15 IST
Coin Master
Moon Active has posted two Coin Master links for January 28, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Two Coin Master links have been released on the title’s official Facebook page. Each one grants 50 free spins upon redemption, which means you can get 100 if you use both. However, unlike most days, these links don't offer any free coins.

This article lists all the links released by Moon Active for January 28, 2024, and offers a short guide to redeeming rewards from them.

A list of all Coin Master links for free spins (January 28, 2025)

The best way to get free spins in this game is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active daily (Image via Moon Active)
The best way to get free spins in this game is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active daily (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the links that can help you farm 100 spins in Coin Master on January 28, 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

Brief guide to claiming free in-game items from Moon Active's links on January 28, 2025

Get free spins by clicking on the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by clicking on the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

You don’t have to spend much time or effort to claim freebies from Moon Active's links. All you need is a few clicks and an active internet connection to get the rewards. Here are the steps to do so:

  • Tap on an active link from the list above. Each click will open Coin Master instantly on your handheld device.
  • Let the app load all required assets and necessary files to boot up, which takes a few seconds. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box, containing the reward details and a green Collect button.
  • Click on the Collect button, and all freebies will be transferred to your in-game inventory.

Make sure you use the links listed above within three days because they will no longer work after that period. Note that you can only claim free spins once per link.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी