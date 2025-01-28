Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 28, 2025)

Two Coin Master links have been released on the title’s official Facebook page. Each one grants 50 free spins upon redemption, which means you can get 100 if you use both. However, unlike most days, these links don't offer any free coins.

This article lists all the links released by Moon Active for January 28, 2024, and offers a short guide to redeeming rewards from them.

A list of all Coin Master links for free spins (January 28, 2025)

The best way to get free spins in this game is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active daily (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that can help you farm 100 spins in Coin Master on January 28, 2025:

Trending

https://coin-master.co/mcfDiO - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/tFagcf - 50 spins

Brief guide to claiming free in-game items from Moon Active's links on January 28, 2025

Get free spins by clicking on the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

You don’t have to spend much time or effort to claim freebies from Moon Active's links. All you need is a few clicks and an active internet connection to get the rewards. Here are the steps to do so:

Tap on an active link from the list above. Each click will open Coin Master instantly on your handheld device.

Let the app load all required assets and necessary files to boot up, which takes a few seconds. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box, containing the reward details and a green Collect button.

Click on the Collect button, and all freebies will be transferred to your in-game inventory.

Make sure you use the links listed above within three days because they will no longer work after that period. Note that you can only claim free spins once per link.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback