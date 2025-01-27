Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (January 27, 2025)

Four Coin Master links give free spins upon redemption on January 26, 2025. Moon Active posted one on the game’s official Threads and two on the Facebook page, each granting 50 spins. Additionally, the developers posted one more on the title’s X account that bestows 25 spins when redeemed. However, there aren’t any links that give free coins today.
That said, this article lists all the links that give free spins on January 27, 2025.
All Coin Master links to get free spins on January 27, 2025
You can get a total of 175 free spins by redeeming all the active links for January 27, 2025. Here is the list of all the links with their respective reward:
- https://coin-master.co/eSELae - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/UuagiX - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/ygHoaL - 25 spins
- Coin-Master.co/bNTgi… - 50 spins
Note that the links have an expiry date, which is 36 hours. Thus, you won't receive freebies from the links if you don't redeem them within three days. Moreover, each link grants free spins just once per account.
How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of January 27, 2025
Here is a step-by-step guide that helps you redeem the daily links:
- Step 1: Connect the device where you play Coin Master to an active internet connection.
- Step 2: Update the app if developers have released a new patch.
- Step 3: Click every active link listed above. Every time you click a link, it opens the app instantly on your handheld. After opening, the app will load the required files and resources, which takes a few seconds.
- Step 4: After loading, the app shows a reward notification on the screen. The notification displays the reward details and a green Collect button. Click on the button to collect rewards from the links.
That concludes our guide to getting 125 spins from the daily links of January 27, 2025.