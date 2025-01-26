Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (January 26, 2025)

Many methods exist that give spins in Coin Master. Logging in daily, playing events and tournaments, getting cards, unlocking new villages, and claiming from your friend list are some of the best in-game methods. While they help you farm enough spins, you must spend your money, time, or effort. However, one method exists which enables you to get free spins without hassle - redeeming the links.

Moon Active posts such free spin links every other day on the game’s X, Instagram, and Threads handles, and daily on Facebook. You can redeem them every day to get over 60 free spins without any effort.

Here’s the list of all Coin Master links that grant free spins on January 26, 2025

Moon Active posts daily links that grant free spins on the title's official social media handles (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has posted two links on the title’s Facebook page that grant free Coin Master spins today. You can get 50 spins from each link, helping you earn 100 for free.

Below is the list of all the links that are active on January 26, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/eFympV - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/PUubXO - 50 spins

Note that the links expire after three days, so you must redeem them immediately to get all the freebies. Moreover, you can’t get free in-game items twice from any particular link.

A complete guide to redeeming the active Coin Master links for free spins (January 26, 2025)

Click the Collect button to claim freebies from the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps listed below to claim free spins from the Coin Master links:

Connect your mobile to the active Wi-fi or mobile data.

Install the app's latest version if there's any.

Tap any active link listed above, opening the app immediately on your handheld.

After opening, the app will load the resources required to start up.

After loading, a reward pop-up appears on the screen that contains the number of spins you get from the links and a green Collect button below it.

Click the button and get all applicable freebies in your in-game inventory.

That’s all for our guide to farm free spins from the active links of January 26, 2025.

