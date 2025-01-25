  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 25, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 25, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 25, 2025 09:15 IST
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links for January 25, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

You can use three Coin Master links to get rewards on January 25, 2025. Moon Active shared two links on the game's Facebook page and another on X. While each one grants spins upon redemption, none offer coins. These links can be redeemed within a few seconds for a total of 125 spins.

This article lists all the links Moon Active has released for January 25, 2025, and offers a guide on how to get rewards from them.

Get 125 free Coin Master spins from links released on January 25, 2025

Get free spins in the game daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins in the game daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)



Here is a list of all the active links granting spins in Coin Master on January 25, 2024:

also-read-trending Trending

Note that you must redeem these links within three days because they expire after that period. You can’t get rewards from them after their expiration. Moreover, you can use a link only once per account.

Guide to redeeming the Coin Master links of January 25, 2025

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies sent to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)
Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies sent to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all the Moon Active links listed above within a few seconds. The first thing you need to do is activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device. Then, update the title to the latest version.

Next, click on any link listed above. This will open the game instantly on your device. Wait a few seconds and let the app load the resources required to start up.

Once this is done, the app will display a dialog box, which contains a Collect button and the details of the applicable rewards.

Claim all the freebies associated with the link by tapping the Collect button.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
