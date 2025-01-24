Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 24, 2025)

Moon Active has posted three Coin Master links on the title’s Facebook page for January 24, 2025. Each link grants 50 spins, which means you can get a total of 150 if you use them all. However, it should be noted that none of these links grant free coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links for January 24, 2025, and provides a complete guide to redeeming rewards from them.

Get 150 spins with Coin Master links on January 24, 2025

You can redeem the links Moon Active posts on the title's official social media handles for free spins every day (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on January 24, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/rFBJty - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/JegJLh - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/LpimzV - 50 spins

Process of redeeming Moon Active links on January 24, 2025

Get freebies from Moon Active's links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To get rewards from Coin Master links, ensure your device is connected to a working Wi-Fi connection or mobile data. Update the game from the app store if there’s any new version. Then, follow these steps:

Go to the title’s official social media handles to find links or click on one from the list above.

Each link will redirect you to the game. The app will first load all essential files required to boot up. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. The box contains a green Collect button. Click on this button to get all the applicable freebies.

The links listed above are only valid for a period of three days. You won’t get rewards from them afterward, so redeem them as quickly as possible. Note that each link grants freebies only once per account.

