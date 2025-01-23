  • home icon
  Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 23, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 23, 2025 11:24 IST
There are multiple Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on January 23, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are three Coin Master links that grant free spins and coins on January 23, 2025. Two links are available on the game's official Facebook page, while the third can be found on X. Two links grant 25 spins each, and one provides millions of coins along with 10 spins. Redeeming these freebies is simple, requiring only an internet connection and a few clicks.

Below is every link that grants freebies on January 23, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links for free spins and coins on January 23, 2025

Redeem the daily links for free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)
Here are all the Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on January 23, 2025:

The links listed above will expire after three days, so it’s important to claim the freebies as soon as possible. Additionally, each link can only be redeemed once per account to receive the in-game rewards.

A guide to redeeming the active links of January 23, 2025

You can claim freebies from the links by clicking the collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Begin the redemption process by turning on the internet connection on the device where you play Coin Master. Next, ensure the app has the latest version installed from the app store. After that, click every link from the list above, which will automatically redirect you to the app on your device.

Wait for the app to load all the required files and assets to boot up. After the loading concludes, you will see a reward notification on the screen detailing the rewards the links bestow along with a green "Collect" button. Tap the button to add the free spins and coins to your in-game inventory.

