Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 22, 2025)

Two links grant free Coin Master spins on January 22, 2025. However, none offer coins upon redemption. Moon Active posted both links on Facebook, and you can redeem them to add 50 spins to your in-game inventory. Obtaining freebies from these links won’t take much time or effort.

This article lists all redeemable links for January 22, 2025, and provides a guide to obtaining freebies from them.

Get free spins from Coin Master links on January 22, 2025

You can use the daily links released by Moon Active for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on January 22, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/zZgeIq - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/iHfGRl - 25 spins

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links of January 22, 2025

Get free spins and other rewards in the game by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you should follow to get freebies from Moon Active's daily links:

Turn on Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device.

Ensure the game is updated to the latest version.

Visit the title’s official social media handles to find links or click on one from the list above.

Each link you click will launch the game on your device.

Let the app load the essential assets and files required to start the app. The screen will then display a dialog box.

You will see a green Collect button and reward details in the dialog box. Hit the Collect button to get free spins from the link.

Note that the links listed above won’t remain active for long; they will expire after three days. Redeem them quickly if you don’t want to miss out on freebies. Additionally, each link can provide freebies only once per account.

