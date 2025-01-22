  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 22, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 22, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 22, 2025 08:59 IST
Coin Master
There are a couple of Coin Master links that give freebies upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

Two links grant free Coin Master spins on January 22, 2025. However, none offer coins upon redemption. Moon Active posted both links on Facebook, and you can redeem them to add 50 spins to your in-game inventory. Obtaining freebies from these links won’t take much time or effort.

This article lists all redeemable links for January 22, 2025, and provides a guide to obtaining freebies from them.

Get free spins from Coin Master links on January 22, 2025

You can use the daily links released by Moon Active for free spins (Image via Moon Active)
You can use the daily links released by Moon Active for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here is the list of all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on January 22, 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links of January 22, 2025

Get free spins and other rewards in the game by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins and other rewards in the game by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you should follow to get freebies from Moon Active's daily links:

  • Turn on Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device.
  • Ensure the game is updated to the latest version.
  • Visit the title’s official social media handles to find links or click on one from the list above.
  • Each link you click will launch the game on your device.
  • Let the app load the essential assets and files required to start the app. The screen will then display a dialog box.
  • You will see a green Collect button and reward details in the dialog box. Hit the Collect button to get free spins from the link.

Note that the links listed above won’t remain active for long; they will expire after three days. Redeem them quickly if you don’t want to miss out on freebies. Additionally, each link can provide freebies only once per account.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी