Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 21, 2025)

You have many ways to earn free spins and coins in Coin Master, both in-game and off-game. For example, you can participate in social media raffles, complete event tasks, play tournaments, log in daily to claim rewards from the calendar, upgrade your village level, and more. However, these methods require significant effort and time.

One hassle-free way to obtain in-game items is by redeeming daily links. Moon Active often posts links on the title’s official pages on Facebook, X, Threads, and Instagram. These links provide free spins and coins upon redemption.

Today’s active Coin Master links for free spins and coins (January 21, 2025)

You can redeem Moon Active's links daily for free spins and coins in the game (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem three Coin Master links on January 21, 2025. One offers millions of coins and 10 spins, while the remaining two grant 25 spins each.

Trending

Here are all the links that bestow freebies on January 21, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/iaiFiz - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/bhVGKt - 10 spins and millions oof coins

coin-master.co/isGNfi - 25 spins

A guide to redeeming the daily links of January 21, 2025

Get freebies from the daily links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to obtain Coin Master free spins and coins from Moon Active's links:

Activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.

Install the latest game update from your device’s respective app store.

Click on a link to open a dialog box.

You will see Go Back and Continue buttons. Hit the Continue button, and the app will open on your mobile device.

It will take a while to load the assets required to boot up. Once this is done, you will see a reward pop-up with a green Collect button and reward details.

You can get freebies from the link by tapping the Collect button.

It's important to redeem the links listed above quickly, as they expire after three days. Additionally, you can only claim freebies once from each active link.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback