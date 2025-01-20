  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 20, 2025)

Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 20, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 20, 2025 08:58 IST
Coin Master
All Coin Master free spins and coin links for January 20, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has posted three Coin Master links for January 20, 2025, with two being on the title's Facebook page and one on Threads. One link gives seven million coins with 10 spins and the remaining two grant 25 spins each. You will have an additional seven million coins and 60 spins in your in-game inventory upon redeeming all the links.

This article lists all the active links that grant free spins and coins on January 20, 2025, while explaining how to redeem them.

A list of all active Coin Master links for January 20, 2025

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the Coin Master links for January 20, 2025, with their respective rewards:

also-read-trending Trending

As these links will expire in three days, you must use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any free spins and coins.

How to redeem the active links for January 20, 2025

Click the green &#039;Collect&#039; button on the dialog box to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
Click the green 'Collect' button on the dialog box to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

To begin the Coin Master links redemption process, activate Wi-Fi or mobile data on your mobile device. Then, update the app if there’s any new version.

Now, tap all the active links from the above list. Each link will open a dialog box on your screen that contains the 'Continue' and 'Go Back' buttons. Tap the Continue button, opening the game on your device.

Once this is done, the app will take a few seconds to load all files and assets. Then, you will see a notification on the screen with a green 'Collect' button and reward details. Tap the button to get all applicable freebies from the links.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी