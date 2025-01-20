Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 20, 2025)

Moon Active has posted three Coin Master links for January 20, 2025, with two being on the title's Facebook page and one on Threads. One link gives seven million coins with 10 spins and the remaining two grant 25 spins each. You will have an additional seven million coins and 60 spins in your in-game inventory upon redeeming all the links.

This article lists all the active links that grant free spins and coins on January 20, 2025, while explaining how to redeem them.

A list of all active Coin Master links for January 20, 2025

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links for January 20, 2025, with their respective rewards:

https://coin-master.co/RmHXjH - 10 spins and seven million coins.

https://coin-master.co/SCYDHe - 25 spins

Coin-Master.co/loKIi… - 25 spins

As these links will expire in three days, you must use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any free spins and coins.

How to redeem the active links for January 20, 2025

Click the green 'Collect' button on the dialog box to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

To begin the Coin Master links redemption process, activate Wi-Fi or mobile data on your mobile device. Then, update the app if there’s any new version.

Now, tap all the active links from the above list. Each link will open a dialog box on your screen that contains the 'Continue' and 'Go Back' buttons. Tap the Continue button, opening the game on your device.

Once this is done, the app will take a few seconds to load all files and assets. Then, you will see a notification on the screen with a green 'Collect' button and reward details. Tap the button to get all applicable freebies from the links.

