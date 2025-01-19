Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 19, 2025)

Coin Master players can get free spins and coins by redeeming three links on January 19, 2025. Redeeming them will add 60 free spins and seven million coins to their in-game inventory. One link gives 10 spins with seven million coins, and the other two grant 25 spins each. Moon Active posted two on the title’s Facebook page and one on the X handle.

In this article, we’ve compiled all the active links in a list. You can redeem them with our guide and claim free spins and coins from them.

All Coin Master links for January 19, 2025, for 60 free spins and coins

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the active Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on January 19, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/BKgVJu - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/xpywBk - 10 spins and seven million coins

coin-master.co/cefzsW - 25 spins

Note that the links will expire after three days, so you must redeem them as soon as possible to claim 60 free spins and coins. Moreover, you can redeem freebies only once per account using an active link.

A complete process of redeeming the daily Coin Master links

Click the Collect button to claim freebies from the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily Coin Master links is a walk in the park. Let's go through the steps:

You need an active internet connection and the game updated to the latest version to prepare for the process.

After that, click all the active links of January 19, 2025, from the list above. Each link you click opens a prompt on your device that contains the Continue and Go Back buttons.

Click the Continue button, redirecting yourself to the app on your device.

Then, you must wait a few seconds and let the app load all the assets required to boot up.

After that, you will see a dialog box on the screen with a green Collect button and the reward details of the clicked link. You can get all freebies from the links to your in-game inventory by clicking the button.

So, in just a few simple steps, you can redeem daily Coin Master links to get free spins and millions of coins.

