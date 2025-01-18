  • home icon
  Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 18, 2025)

Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 18, 2025 10:00 IST
Coin Master
There are three active Coin Master links that grant freebies upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

Three links grant free Coin Master spins and coins on January 18, 2025. Two can be found on the title’s Facebook page — one grants 25 spins, while the other bestows 10 spins and seven million coins. You can find another link on the game’s X handle, and it offers 25 spins upon redemption.

This article lists all the active links for January 18, 2024. It also provides a short guide to claiming freebies from them.

A complete list of all Coin Master free spin and coin links for January 18, 2025

Redeem the daily links released by Moon Active to get free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)
Redeem the daily links released by Moon Active to get free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that grant free spins and coins upon redemption on January 18, 2025:

Guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links of January 18, 2025

Get freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming Moon Active's links:

  • Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS smartphone.
  • Ensure you’ve installed the latest version of the game.
  • Click on an active link from the list above.
  • Every click triggers a prompt that contains the Go Back and Continue buttons. Hit Continue to open the app on your device.
  • Wait a few seconds for the app to load all the required files and assets.
  • Once the loading process is done, the app will display a reward notification that contains a green Collect button, as well as the number of spins and coins the clicked link grants.
  • Claim the freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

Note that the links listed above expire after three days. If you don’t claim the freebies within this period, the links will no longer give free spins or coins.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
