Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 17, 2025)

Moon Active has released two Coin Master links for January 17, 2025. Each one grants 25 spins upon redemption, which means you can get 50 if you use both. Unlike most days, these links do not offer free coins. Nevertheless, they're still worth your time.

This article lists all the active links offering free spins in the game on January 17, 2025.

A complete list of all Coin Master links for January 17, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on January 17, 2025:

Trending

https://coin-master.co/nyYqMf - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/ocxKzb - 25 spins

Both these links will expire after three days, so use them as soon as possible to claim all the freebies they offer. Moreover, each link grants rewards just once per account.

How to redeem all the active free spin links on January 17, 2025

Click on the green Collect button to claim free spins from a Moon Active link (Image via Moon Active)

To claim rewards from Coin Master links, first connect your Android or iOS device to an active internet connection. Then, visit your smartphone’s app store and update the game to the latest version (if Moon Active has released a new one).

Now, click on an active link from the list above. Each click opens a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. You will also be asked for permission to open the app on your device. Hit the Continue button.

The app will then start loading all the assets and files required to boot up. Once the loading process ends, you will see a dialog box containing the rewards of the link and a green Collect button. You can get the link's rewards by hitting the Collect button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback