Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 16, 2025)

Moon Active's daily links are the best sources of free Coin Master spins and coins. For January 16, 2025, the developer has released one link granting 25 spins on the game's X handle. Additionally, two more links have been posted on the title's Facebook page — one offering 25 spins and the other providing 10 spins with seven million coins.

This article lists all the active links for January 16, 2025, and provides a quick guide on how to get freebies from them.

All Coin Master links for 60 spins and seven million coins on January 16, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the active links that grant free Coin Master spins and coins on January 16, 2025:

Trending

https://coin-master.co/ptAcFR - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/CPJJvU - 10 spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.co/cytAq… - 25 spins

Keep in mind that these links expire after three days. Therefore, you must claim your free spins and coins before the three-day period ends, or else the links won’t grant any freebies. Do also note that a link can only be used once per account.

How to claim free coins and spins from the active links of January 16, 2025

Claim freebies from links by clicking on the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem Coin Master links, first ensure your mobile device is connected to an active Wi-Fi or internet connection. Then, update the app from your smartphone's respective app store (if Moon Active has released any new versions).

Now, click on an active link. This will trigger a prompt on your device. You will see two buttons: Go Back and Continue. Hit the Continue button to be redirected to the game installed on your device.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After that, a dialog box will appear on the screen with a Continue button and the link's associated rewards. Click on the Continue button to receive all freebies in your inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback