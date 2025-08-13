  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 13, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 13, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 13, 2025 07:05 GMT
Coin Master
You can use two links to get Coin Master free spins on August 13, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has shared two Coin Master links for August 13, 2025, that can be used to obtain 50 free spins each. However, note that they don’t reward free coins when redeemed. The developers have posted one link on the game's Facebook page and another on its Instagram handle. Since they expire after three days, it’s best to redeem them quickly.

Here are all the links for August 13, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them for free rewards.

A list of all Coin Master links to obtain free spins on August 13, 2025

Get free spins every day by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins every day by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

These are all the Coin Master links actively providing free spins on August 13, 2025:

You can use any active link only once per account to claim freebies.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links (August 13, 2025)

Get freebies by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get freebies by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before starting the redemption process, ensure the device you're playing the game on has an active internet connection. Additionally, the app should be updated to its latest version.

Then, press any link to display "Go Back" and "Continue" buttons. Tap the Continue button and open the app, which will take a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up.

The app will then display a dialog box on your screen. You should see the details of the rewards the clicked link bestows and a green Collect button. Tap the button and obtain all free spins in your in-game inventory.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

