Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 13, 2025)

Moon Active has shared two Coin Master links for August 13, 2025, that can be used to obtain 50 free spins each. However, note that they don’t reward free coins when redeemed. The developers have posted one link on the game's Facebook page and another on its Instagram handle. Since they expire after three days, it’s best to redeem them quickly.

Here are all the links for August 13, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them for free rewards.

A list of all Coin Master links to obtain free spins on August 13, 2025

Get free spins every day by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

These are all the Coin Master links actively providing free spins on August 13, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/jlumQk - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/bhqpty - 50 free spins

You can use any active link only once per account to claim freebies.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links (August 13, 2025)

Get freebies by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before starting the redemption process, ensure the device you're playing the game on has an active internet connection. Additionally, the app should be updated to its latest version.

Then, press any link to display "Go Back" and "Continue" buttons. Tap the Continue button and open the app, which will take a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up.

The app will then display a dialog box on your screen. You should see the details of the rewards the clicked link bestows and a green Collect button. Tap the button and obtain all free spins in your in-game inventory.

