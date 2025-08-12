Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 12, 2025)

Moon Active has shared four Coin Master links that reward freebies on August 12, 2025. You can find them on the title’s official social media handles - two on the Facebook page, one on the Instagram account’s story, and another on the Facebook Card Trading group. Each link offers 50 spins, although none hand out free coins as rewards. You can gather 200 free spins upon redeeming all the links.

Ad

This article lists all links that provide free spins on August 12, 2025.

All Coin Master free spin links active on August 12, 2025

You can find free spin links daily on the title's official social handles (Image via Moon Active)

These are the active Coin Master free spin links for August 12, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/QkPJUn - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/PbOmQC - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/PUKniq - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/qphgbn - 50 free spins

How to claim free spins from the active Coin Master links (August 12, 2025)

Get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming free spins from the active links:

Ad

Step 1: Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device where you play the game.

Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device where you play the game. Step 2: Download and install the title’s latest version from your device’s respective app store.

Download and install the title’s latest version from your device’s respective app store. Step 3: Click on any link that’s active on August 12, 2025. It will open the app on your device. The app then loads all required files and assets for a few seconds.

Click on any link that’s active on August 12, 2025. It will open the app on your device. The app then loads all required files and assets for a few seconds. Step 4: After loading, a dialog box will pop up on the screen. The box displays the number of free spins you can receive from the clicked link. Tap the green Collect button displayed above the reward details in the dialog box to claim all applicable freebies.

You must redeem the links within three days, after which they will become invalid and won’t provide any rewards. Additionally, you can use any particular active link only once per account to redeem free rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More