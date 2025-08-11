Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 11, 2025)

Coin Master players can use four links on August 11, 2025, to obtain free rewards. Moon Active has posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page, one on Instagram, and another on the Threads page. Each link provides 50 free spins. However, none of these can earn you free spins today.

Below is a list of all active links for August 11, 2025, along with a guide on how to redeem them for free rewards.

A list of all Coin Master links that provide free spins on August 11, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the Coin Master links that grant free spins on August 11, 2025:

Coin-Master.co/THubM… - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/dJnuzV - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/fqQKOb - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/byqpls - 50 free spins

The links above will expire after three days, so redeem them quickly. Additionally, you can redeem any link only once per account to claim free spins.

A complete guide to redeeming free spins from the active links (August 11, 2025)

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming Coin Master links, ensure your device has an active internet connection and has the app’s latest patch version installed. Then, tap an active link from the list above to open a prompt with ‘Go Back’ and ‘Continue’ buttons.

Tap the ‘Continue’ button to redirect to the app installed on your device. Thereafter, the app will take a few seconds to load the essential files and resources. Once loaded, a dialog box will appear with a green ‘Collect’ button and the number of spins the clicked link rewards. Tap the button and get the displayed amount of spins in your in-game inventory.

