  Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 10, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 10, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 10, 2025 10:00 GMT
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links that grant free spins on August 10, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has shared three Coin Master links that provide freebies on August 10, 2025. You can acquire 50 spins for free from every link, for a total of 150. However, you can’t redeem free coins from any active link. The developer has posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram account’s story. Note that links expire after three days, so redeem them quickly.

That said, let's look at all active links for August 10, 2025, and how to redeem them.

List of all Coin Master links that provide free spins on August 10, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the links that provide free spins on August 10, 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

Note that you can use any active link only once per account to claim free rewards.

How to redeem daily free spins from the active Coin Master links of August 10, 2025

Get free spins from the links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

First, ensure your device has an active internet connection. Then, visit the Android or iOS app store to download and install the latest update. Then, visit the title’s official social media handles or click any active link included in the list above.

This will open a prompt on your screen, showing 'Continue' and 'Go Back' buttons. Tap the Continue button to open the app on your device. The app could take a few seconds to load the required files.

Thereafter, a dialog box will appear on your screen with a green Collect button and details of the rewards you can receive from the clicked Coin Master link. Press the 'Collect' button to get all freebies in your in-game inventory.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

