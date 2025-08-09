  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 9, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 09, 2025 08:45 GMT
Coin Master August 9
Three Coin Master links are granting free spins on August 9, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Three Coin Master links are active on August 9, 2025. You can get two by visiting the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram account’s story. These links don’t provide coins but help acquire 150 spins for free (each grants 50 free spins). However, they won’t remain active forever, so try to use them as soon as possible.

Here’s the list of all the working links for today.

A complete list including all the Coin Master links active on August 9, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links you can use to receive free spins today:

Steps to claim free spins from the active Coin Master links (August 9, 2025)

Get free spins from the links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps to obtain free spins from the active Coin Master links on August 9, 2025:

  • Step 1: Connect your mobile device to an active Wi-Fi or mobile data. Update the app on your device to its latest version.
  • Step 2: Tap any active link to open a prompt on your screen. Click the Continue button to open the app on your device.
  • Step 3: Wait for the app to load all essential assets. After that, a dialog box will appear with a green Collect button and the reward details above it.
  • Step 4: Tap the Collect button and receive all freebies in your in-game inventory.

You can accumulate free spins by redeeming the links above within three days, after which they expire. Moreover, the developers permit using any particular active link only once per account for freebies.

