Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 8, 2025)

Four Coin Master links are granting free in-game rewards on August 8, 2025. You can find one link each on the title’s Facebook page, Facebook Card Trading group, Instagram account, and Threads handle. Each one offers 50 spins (200 in total), but none grants coins.
This article lists all the links active on August 8, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming freebies from them.
A complete list of all Coin Master links for August 8, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here’s a list of all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on August 8, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/eUfcOL - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/YQNXQF - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/qpgabh - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/rraTx… - 50 free spins
You can only use each link once per account. They all expire after three days, so use them quickly.
How to redeem the Coin Master links of August 8, 2025
First, enable the mobile data or Wi-Fi network on your device. Then, ensure the title is updated to its latest version.
Next, visit the title’s official social media handles to find an active link or tap any one from the list above. This action will open a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. Hit Continue to open the game.
The app will take a few seconds to load the required files before opening. A dialog box will appear on the screen, showing the number of free spins you will get. You will see a green Collect button below it. Click on this button to transfer all the associated freebies to your in-game inventory.