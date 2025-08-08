  • home icon
  Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 8, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 8, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 08, 2025 07:55 GMT
Coin Master
You can get freebies from four Coin Master links on August 8, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Four Coin Master links are granting free in-game rewards on August 8, 2025. You can find one link each on the title’s Facebook page, Facebook Card Trading group, Instagram account, and Threads handle. Each one offers 50 spins (200 in total), but none grants coins.

This article lists all the links active on August 8, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming freebies from them.

A complete list of all Coin Master links for August 8, 2025

The best way to farm free spins in the game is by redeeming the links that Moon Active releases every day (Image via Moon Active)
The best way to farm free spins in the game is by redeeming the links that Moon Active releases every day (Image via Moon Active)

Here’s a list of all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on August 8, 2025:

You can only use each link once per account. They all expire after three days, so use them quickly.

How to redeem the Coin Master links of August 8, 2025

Click on the Collect button to get all the rewards associated with a selected link (Image via Moon Active)
Click on the Collect button to get all the rewards associated with a selected link (Image via Moon Active)

First, enable the mobile data or Wi-Fi network on your device. Then, ensure the title is updated to its latest version.

Next, visit the title’s official social media handles to find an active link or tap any one from the list above. This action will open a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. Hit Continue to open the game.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files before opening. A dialog box will appear on the screen, showing the number of free spins you will get. You will see a green Collect button below it. Click on this button to transfer all the associated freebies to your in-game inventory.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
