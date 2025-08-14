Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 14, 2025)

Three Coin Master links grant free rewards on August 14, 2025. Moon Active has released two of them on the game’s Facebook page and another on the title's Instagram account, with each granting 50 spins. Note that none of these links gives away coins upon redemption.
This article lists all the links active on August 14, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.
All Coin Master links bestowing free spins on August 14, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the links that reward free spins in Coin Master on August 14, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/bilnYt - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/HFYKBL - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/gvoqlj - 50 free spins
A guide to claiming free rewards from active Coin Master links (August 14, 2025)
Follow the steps listed below to claim free spins from the links released by Moon Active:
- Step 1: Make sure your device is connected to the internet.
- Step 2: Update the title to its latest version.
- Step 3: Click on an active link from the list above. This will open a prompt on the screen.
- Step 4: Hit the Continue button to open the game.
- Step 5: Let the app load the required files and assets. A dialog box containing the reward details will then appear on the screen. You will also see a green Collect button.
- Step 6: Tap the Collect button to have the freebies sent to your inventory.
All the links listed above will expire after three days, so use them while they’re active. Note that you cannot use an active link more than once per account.