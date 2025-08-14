  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 14, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 14, 2025 01:43 GMT
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links that offer free rewards on August 14, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Three Coin Master links grant free rewards on August 14, 2025. Moon Active has released two of them on the game’s Facebook page and another on the title's Instagram account, with each granting 50 spins. Note that none of these links gives away coins upon redemption.

This article lists all the links active on August 14, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Coin Master links bestowing free spins on August 14, 2025

You can obtain free rewards every day using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that reward free spins in Coin Master on August 14, 2025:

A guide to claiming free rewards from active Coin Master links (August 14, 2025)

Tapping the Collect button is the final step to get rewards from a selected link (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps listed below to claim free spins from the links released by Moon Active:

  • Step 1: Make sure your device is connected to the internet.
  • Step 2: Update the title to its latest version.
  • Step 3: Click on an active link from the list above. This will open a prompt on the screen.
  • Step 4: Hit the Continue button to open the game.
  • Step 5: Let the app load the required files and assets. A dialog box containing the reward details will then appear on the screen. You will also see a green Collect button.
  • Step 6: Tap the Collect button to have the freebies sent to your inventory.

All the links listed above will expire after three days, so use them while they’re active. Note that you cannot use an active link more than once per account.

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

