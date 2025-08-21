Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 21, 2025)

Moon Active has given three Coin Master links that bestow free rewards on August 21, 2025. One was shared on the game’s official Instagram story, and two were shared on the Facebook page. While none of the links grant free coins, each provides 50 free spins, giving you a total of 150 spins once redeemed.

This article lists all links and a guide to redeem them to get free spins on August 21, 2025.

All Coin Master links that give free spins on August 21, 2025

You can farm free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list, including all active Coin Master free spin links for August 21, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/rmPxXw - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/vkemXv - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/tuipal - 50 free spins

The links given above will expire after three days, so use them within the deadline to receive 150 free spins. Moreover, you can redeem each link only once for freebies.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master free spin links (August 21, 2025)

You can receive free spins by tapping the green Collect button (image via Moon Active)

You must activate the internet connection on your mobile device to start the link redemption process. Additionally, update the app to the latest version from your device’s respective app stores.

Next, tap any link from the list above. A prompt will appear with 'Go Back' and 'Continue' buttons. Tap the latter button and the app will open on your device. After that, wait briefly till the app loads the required files and resources.

Once loading concludes, the app will display a dialog box with a green 'Collect' button and the reward details. Tap the button to receive free spins from an active link.

