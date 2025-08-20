Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 20, 2025)

You can claim free rewards from three Coin Master links on August 20, 2025. Two of these links are available on the game’s Facebook page, while one can be found in the title's Instagram Story. Each link grants 50 spins upon redemption. However, none of them offers coins.
This article contains all the active links for August 20, 2025, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim the rewards.
All active links granting free spins in Coin Master (August 20, 2025)
Here are all the links granting free spins in Coin Master on August 20, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/sXIPnB - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/QtfaIK - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/vhapqy - 50 free spins
Use these links within three days, as they expire afterward. Note that each link can only be used once per account.
How to claim free rewards from active links (August 20, 2025)
To begin, ensure your device is connected to the internet. Then, download and install the latest version of the title from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS).
Next, click on any of the listed active links. A prompt will appear on your screen requesting permission to open the game. Tap the Continue button to proceed.
The app will take a few seconds to load the necessary files and assets. Once it’s ready, a reward notification will appear on your screen, displaying a green Collect button and reward details. Tap the button to add the free spins to your inventory.