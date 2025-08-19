Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 19, 2025)

Moon Active has released five Coin Master links that grant players free rewards on August 19, 2025. The developer shared one link each on the game’s Instagram account, Facebook page, Facebook Card Trading group, and X handle. Each one grants 50 spins, allowing you to collect a total of 250. Note that none of these links gives away coins.

Below is a list of all active links for August 19, 2025, along with a step-by-step guide to claiming your free spins.

All Coin Master links that give free spins on August 19, 2025

Get freebies using the links that Moon Active releases daily (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the active links that offer free spins in Coin Master today:

https://coin-master.co/gCdNoq - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/GQwEJf - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/TkEybv - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/xacXml - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/mzieqw - 50 free spins

A complete guide to redeeming free spins from active Coin Master links (August 19, 2025)

Hit the Collect button to get all rewards associated with the selected link (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to collect free spins from the links released by Moon Active:

Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data. Then, download the latest version of the title from your respective app store.

Tap on any of the links listed above. A confirmation prompt will appear on your screen. Hit the Continue button to open the game.

The app will begin loading necessary files for a few seconds. Once complete, a reward notification will appear, detailing the number of free spins you will earn from the link. You will also see a green Collect button.

Tap the Collect button to receive your free spins.

The links listed above will expire after three days. You will not receive any rewards if you use them after this period. Note that each link can only be used once per account.

