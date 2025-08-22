Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 22, 2025)

Four Coin Master links are actively providing free rewards on August 22, 2025. They’re available on the game’s official Facebook page, Instagram, Facebook Card Trading group, and Threads. Each link provides 50 spins for free, helping you collect 200 in total, and claiming freebies from them only takes a few seconds.

This article lists all the working links for today with a guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Coin Master free spin links for August 22, 2025

Get free spins every day by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the Coin Master free spin links for August 22, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/pxTdTW - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/ZxKIxN - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/bupqbv - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/fLOge… - 50 free spins

How to claim free rewards from the active Coin Master links of August 22, 2025

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the active links of August 22, 2025:

Activate internet connection (either Wi-Fi or mobile data) on your mobile device.

Download the app’s latest patch version from Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on your device.

Select a link from the list above and press on it. You will see a prompt with a Continue and Go Back buttons.

Tap the Continue button to open the app on your device.

After opening, the app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources.

After the app completes the loading process, it will display a dialog box. You will see the reward details and a green Collect button on it.

Press the button and all free spins will go to your in-game inventory.

Note that the links will expire after three days, so redeem them immediately. Moreover, you can obtain free spins from a particular link only once per account.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More