Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 3, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 03, 2025 07:42 GMT
Coin Master
You can find three links that give free spins in Coin Master today (Image via Moon Active)

Spins are the most essential items in Coin Master. They help you perform various in-game activities, such as raiding other players, building villages, playing events, and more. The easiest way to obtain them is by redeeming links that Moon Active offers daily. You can find two on the Facebook page and one on the Instagram handle for August 3, 2025.

Each gives 50 spins, helping you snag a total of 150 spins. However, these links won’t bestow free coins as rewards.

All Coin Master free spin links for August 3, 2025

Get free rewards daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free rewards daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the Coin Master links that provide free spins today:

How to redeem the daily Coin Master free spin links (August 3, 2025)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming the links, you must have an active internet connection and update the app to its latest version. Then, follow the steps below to claim free spins from the links:

  • Press any active link from the list above.
  • A prompt will appear on your screen. Click the Continue button on it to open the app on your device.
  • After opening, the app takes a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up.
  • After loading the files, the app will display a pop-up. It shows the number of spins you’ll receive from the clicked link and a green Collect button.
  • Get all applicable free rewards by tapping the "Collect" button.

Note that the links above provide free rewards only if you redeem them within three days. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once per account for free rewards.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

bell-icon Manage notifications