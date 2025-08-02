Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 2, 2025)

The best way to get Coin Master free spins is by redeeming the links. And Moon Active has posted four for August 2, 2025: two on the title’s official Facebook page, one on the Instagram account’s story, and one on the X handle. While you won’t receive coins, the links will help you accumulate 200 spins for free. Your inventory will have 50 more spins upon redeeming each link.

Read on to get all the active links with their respective rewards.

All Coin Master links that bestow free spins on August 2, 2025

Below is the list of all the Coin Master links that help you obtain 200 free spins on August 2, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/ctUYxa - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/OyCFfp - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/HTHLUt - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/tyualf - 50 free spins

You can only receive free rewards if you redeem the links within three days; after this period, they will expire. Additionally, you can use any link only once per account to claim free rewards.

A complete guide to claiming Coin Master free spins on August 2, 2025

Before redeeming the Coin Master free spin links, switch the internet connection on the mobile where you play the game. Then, download the app’s latest version from the App Store (for iOS devices) or the Google Play Store (for Android devices).

After that, tap on any link from the list above. It draws a prompt on your screen that contains Go Back and Collect buttons. Tap the latter button, which opens the app on your device. Then, the app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources.

After completing the loading process, a dialog box will appear on your screen. You can see a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link grants above it. Tap the button to claim the displayed free rewards to your in-game inventory.

