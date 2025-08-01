Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 1, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links granting in-game rewards on August 1, 2025. While they don't offer free coins, you can use them to claim 250 total spins. Each one gives away 50 spins upon redemption. You can find two links on the title’s Facebook page and one each on Instagram, Threads, and the Facebook Card Trading group.

Ad

This article lists all the links that grant free spins on August 1, 2025.

All Coin Master links that bestow free spins on August 1, 2025

Get free rewards daily by using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the active links that give away free spins in Coin Master on August 1, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/BkkXgs - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/BkkXgs - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/LhXiYG - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/tyoiab - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/DGpIk… - 50 free spins

A complete guide to redeeming daily Coin Master free spin links (August 1, 2025)

Get free spins by pressing the Collect button on the dialog box that appears after you click on a link (Image via Moon Active)

Ensure your device is connected to a working mobile data or Wi-Fi network. Then, update the title from your device’s app store.

Ad

Then, follow the steps below:

Click on any active link. This will open a prompt containing Go Back and Continue buttons.

Press the Continue button to redirect yourself to the game. The app will take some time to load all its files and resources.

Once done, you will see a dialog box on the screen. It contains the number of spins you are entitled to receive from the selected link and a green Collect button.

Press the Collect button to have all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory.

All the links listed above will expire in three days, so redeem them promptly. Note that you can use a link only once per account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More