Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 31, 2025)

Two Coin Master links will help you obtain freebies on July 31, 2025. Moon Active has shared one on the title’s official Facebook page and another on the Instagram account’s story. Your inventory will have 100 more spins after you redeem both the links.

Here are all the active links for July 31, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All free spin Coin Master links for July 31, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that you can redeem to obtain free spins on July 31, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/aWQkvj - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/sadauw - 50 free spins

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links (July 31, 2025)

You can redeem free spins from the active links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Prepare for the Coin Master link redemption process by activating the internet connection on your mobile device. Additionally, ensure the game is updated to the latest version. Then, follow the steps below to extract free rewards from the active Coin Master links:

Step 1: Press on any active link you find in the title’s official social media handles. Or, select one from the list above.

Press on any active link you find in the title’s official social media handles. Or, select one from the list above. Step 2: The link opens a prompt with two buttons: 'Continue and 'Go Back'. Tap the 'Continue' button.

The link opens a prompt with two buttons: 'Continue and 'Go Back'. Tap the 'Continue' button. Step 3: You will be redirected to the app installed on your device. Wait until the app loads all the required files and resources.

You will be redirected to the app installed on your device. Wait until the app loads all the required files and resources. Step 4: After the loading process is complete, go through the dialog box that appears on the screen with a 'Collect' button and reward details.

After the loading process is complete, go through the dialog box that appears on the screen with a 'Collect' button and reward details. Step 5: Tap the button and get all freebies in your in-game inventory.

Note that you can extract 100 free spins from the links only if you redeem them within three days. Additionally, you can use each link only once per account to claim the rewards.

